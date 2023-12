People gather at an evacuation center, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, Philippines December 2, 2023. Photo: Reuters

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the Philippine Islands region on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was 10 km below the Earth's surface, GFZ said.

Yesterday, there was a 7.4 magnitude quake in the south of the country, leading to the issuance of a tsunami warning that was eventually lifted.