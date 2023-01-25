Two killed in Philippines air crash, another plane missing

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
25 January, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 02:25 pm

Related News

Two killed in Philippines air crash, another plane missing

BSS/AFP
25 January, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 02:25 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Two Philippine air force aviators were killed in a crash Wednesday, while rescuers were searching for another plane that went missing the previous day with six people on board, authorities said.

During training, the military's SF260 Marchetti plane plummeted onto a rice paddy in Pilar town near Manila, killing the pilot and another aviator, Bataan province's Police Chief Colonel Romell Velasco told AFP.

"It's a total wreck. The wings were separated," Velasco said after visiting the crash site.

"No one could survive this," he said, adding that the bodies have been recovered.

An investigation to determine the cause of the "mishap" is under way, air force spokesperson Colonel Consuelo Castillo told reporters.

In June 2021, the military temporarily grounded its entire Black Hawk fleet after an S-70i helicopter crashed during night-time training, killing all six on board.

In a separate incident in the country's mountainous north, a Cessna plane carrying a pilot and five passengers failed to arrive at a remote airstrip on Tuesday, the Philippines' civil aviation authority said.

The missing plane had taken off from Cauayan airport on a route that would have taken it across the Sierra Madre mountain range, said Eric Apolonio, spokesperson for the industry regulator.

 Air traffic controllers initiated a "communication search" after the plane did not respond half an hour after it was supposed to land, he said in a statement.

The search and rescue operation was temporarily halted by poor weather on Wednesday, he added.

philipine / Air crash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

7h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

6h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

19h | TBS SPORTS
Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

20h | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

21h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

23h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February