Starlink to support internationally recognised Gaza aid groups, says Elon Musk

Reuters
28 October, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 06:26 pm

"Cutting off all communication to a population of 2.2 million is unacceptable," Musk said.

Elon Musk. Photo Reuters
Elon Musk. Photo Reuters

Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized Gaza aid groups, Elon Musk said on Saturday (October 28, 2023). He was issuing a response to US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, widely known as AOC, who inquired how anyone could justify "such an action" following the disruption of communications and the internet in the Gaza Strip last night.

"Cutting off all communication to a population of 2.2 million is unacceptable. Journalists, medical professionals, humanitarian efforts, and innocents are all endangered," AOC said in a post on X. "I do not know how such an act can be defended. The United States has historically denounced this practice," he added.

Responding to her, Musk said, "Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza."

Starlink, created by SpaceX, Musk's aerospace company, is a satellite network designed to offer affordable internet access to isolated areas. Each Starlink satellite has an estimated lifespan of around five years, and SpaceX's ultimate goal is to deploy up to 42,000 satellites as part of this ambitious mega-constellation project.

Internet connectivity was completely cut off across Gaza Strip on Friday amid intense bombardment of the area by the Israeli forces. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that the "interruption impacts the primary emergency number 101 and obstructs the prompt arrival of ambulances to assist the injured" during the continuing airstrikes. "We have completely lost contact with the operations room in the Gaza Strip and all our teams operating there," it wrote on X.

Meanwhile, speaking about the communication cut-off Palestinian telecoms provider Jawwal wrote on Facebook, "The heavy bombardment in the last hour destroyed all remaining international routes connecting Gaza to the outside world."

