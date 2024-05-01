South Korea confirms talks on AUKUS pact with US, UK and Australia

Reuters
01 May, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 10:39 am

South Korea confirms talks on AUKUS pact with US, UK and Australia

AUKUS, formed by the three countries in 2021, is part of efforts to push back against China's growing power in the Asia Pacific region

Australia&#039;s Foreign Minister Penny Wong, South Korea&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul, Australia&#039;s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, and South Korea&#039;s National Defense Minister Shin Won-sik pose for a photo opportunity during an Australia and South Korea Foreign and Defence Ministers&#039; meeting in Melbourne, Australia, May 1, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, South Korea's Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, and South Korea's National Defense Minister Shin Won-sik pose for a photo opportunity during an Australia and South Korea Foreign and Defence Ministers' meeting in Melbourne, Australia, May 1, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

South Korea has held talks on joining a part of the AUKUS defence deal between the US, Britain and Australia, Defence Minister Shin Won-sik said on Wednesday, only weeks after the pact said it would hold formal talks on Japan's entry.

"During today's meeting we also discussed the possibility of partnering with AUKUS Pillar Two," Shin said at a news conference following a meeting between Australia and South Korea's foreign and defence ministers.

"We support AUKUS Pillar Two activities and we do welcome that members are considering Korea as an AUKUS Pillar Two partner."

The first stage, or "pillar", of AUKUS is designed to deliver nuclear-powered attack submarines to Australia and is not open to new members.

However, the original three members have long said more countries would be invited to join the second pillar, which is focused on sharing military technology across a range of areas including quantum computing and hypersonic missiles.

Talks about potential joint projects with Japan are set to begin this year.

 

