Why many Indian states declared ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free

Indian filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's "The Kashmir Files" has been declared tax-free in several Indian states, all of which are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The film, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s, hit the theatres on 11 March and has received adulation and criticism in equal measure. It stars actors Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, among others, reports the Hindustan Times.

Filmmaker Agnihotri claimed the film to be a depiction of the "truth of Kashmir", and said the key message is that what is known as the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is actually a "genocide". Opposition parties in India, on the other hand, have dismissed the film as a "propaganda tool" of the ruling BJP.

It has also faced charges of historical revisionism and unnuanced storytelling, in what many deem a ploy to foster prejudice against Muslims. The exclusive focus on violence of Muslims on Hindus is seen to be promoting Islamophobia by many in India.

Article 370 of the Constitution of India granted nominally autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. In the film, Article 370 is deemed as one of the reasons for the displacement of the Kashmiri Pandits. Blame is also attached to the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, and the Kashmiri-origin central home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

The film also tries to depict Jawaharlal Nehru University as an anti-national, terror-friendly institution.

The central character of the film is shown as turning against the present day prime minister Narendra Modi due to the influence of terrorists. The film also focuses exclusively on the killings of Kashmiri Hindus in 1990 and afterward whereas Kashmiri Muslims were also killed during the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Kashmir Files" has been made tax-free in the following Indian states, with other BJP governments likely to follow suit:

(1) Uttar Pradesh: Quoting CM-elect Yogi Adityanath, the UP Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced on Tuesday that the film is now tax-free in the state.

अब 'द कश्मीर फाइल्स' फिल्म का प्रदेश के मल्टीप्लेक्सों व सिनेमाघरों में टैक्स फ्री प्रदर्शन होगा। March 15, 2022

(2) Goa: "The movie makes you numb, leaving you to introspect on why this history was suppressed and hidden from the people. The youngsters of India must definitely watch this movie to know what atrocities Kashmiri Hindus went through," tweeted outgoing CM Pramod Sawant, who led the party to victory in the recently-held assembly polls.

The film will be made #taxfree in Goa. Everyone should watch it. 2/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 14, 2022

(3) Tripura: Biplab Deb, the northeastern state's chief minister, said on 14 March that the film "depicts the heart wrenching struggle and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus."

#TheKashmirFilesMovie made by @vivekagnihotri, depicts the heart wrenching struggle and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus.



To support his movie and encourage the people of the state to watch it, #Tripura govt has decided to make it tax-free in #Tripura. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) March 14, 2022

Madhya Pradesh: Describing the film as "heart-wrenching," chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it should be watched by as many people of the state as possible.

Movie #TheKashmirFiles is heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s.



This needs to be watched by maximum people, hence we have decided to make it a tax-free in the state of Madhya Pradesh. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 13, 2022

(4) Karnataka: Hailing Agnihotri and his team, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai called "The Kashmir Files" a "blood-curdling, poignant & honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land."

Kudos to @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles, a blood-curdling, poignant & honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land.



To lend our support to the movie & encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) March 13, 2022

(5) Haryana: On Sunday, chief minister ML Khattar watched the film, which, he said, took him back to his days when he worked in the erstwhile state for the BJP.

आज फिल्म को थिएटर में देखा। हरियाणा सरकार ने फिल्म कश्मीर फाइल्स को टैक्स फ्री किया है, ताकि हमारी वर्तमान पीढ़ी भी इस जीवंत फिल्म को देखे और समझे। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) March 13, 2022

(6) Gujarat: Chief minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to make 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the state, tweeted his office.

મુખ્યમંત્રીશ્રી ભૂપેન્દ્ર પટેલે 'ધી કાશ્મીર ફાઇલ્સ' ફિલ્મને રાજ્યમાં કરમુક્તિ આપવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો છે. — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) March 13, 2022

(7) Uttarakhand: Expressing his eagerness to watch the movie, outgoing CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said he has directed the chief secretary to make the film tax-free in the hill state. The BJP won the recently-held assembly polls in the state.