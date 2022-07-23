West Bengal Minister held in teacher recruitment scam

South Asia

UNB
23 July, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 03:47 pm

Related News

West Bengal Minister held in teacher recruitment scam

UNB
23 July, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 03:47 pm
Partha Chatterjee. Photo: Collected
Partha Chatterjee. Photo: Collected

A senior Minister in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal was arrested on Saturday for his alleged involvement in a school teacher recruitment scam.

Partha Chatterjee, also a high-ranking functionary in Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ruling Trinamool Congress party, was taken into custody by India's Enforcement Directorate, following hours of questioning.

"He will be produced in a court and we will seek his remand for custodial interrogation," an official of the federal agency told the local media.

In fact, the Minister was questioned for hours by sleuths of the federal agency after they seized over Rs20 crore during a raid at one of his female friend's house on Friday.

"Cash worth more than Rs20 crore was seized from a flat which belongs to Arpita Mukherjee. It is being suspected that the cash was proceeds of the recruitment scam," another ED official said on Friday.

Top News / World+Biz

Partha Chatterjee / West Bengal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Future of industrial robotics

Future of industrial robotics

Now | Videos
Photo: TBS

What are the macroeconomic indicators of Bangladesh suggesting

4h | Videos
The future of food: These foods could help save the world

The future of food: These foods could help save the world

6h | Videos
How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group