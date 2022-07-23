West Bengal Minister held in teacher recruitment scam

A senior Minister in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal was arrested on Saturday for his alleged involvement in a school teacher recruitment scam.

Partha Chatterjee, also a high-ranking functionary in Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ruling Trinamool Congress party, was taken into custody by India's Enforcement Directorate, following hours of questioning.

"He will be produced in a court and we will seek his remand for custodial interrogation," an official of the federal agency told the local media.

In fact, the Minister was questioned for hours by sleuths of the federal agency after they seized over Rs20 crore during a raid at one of his female friend's house on Friday.

"Cash worth more than Rs20 crore was seized from a flat which belongs to Arpita Mukherjee. It is being suspected that the cash was proceeds of the recruitment scam," another ED official said on Friday.