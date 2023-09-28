US, UK, Bangladesh leading source countries for India's foreign tourist arrivals in 2022

An airport staff member pushes trollies at the entrance of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, after the government allowed domestic flight services to resume, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Mumbai, India, May 25, 2020/ Reuters

Bangladesh was one of the top three source countries along with the US and UK for foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in India in 2022, the Indian Ministry of Tourism said in a statement on the occasion of World Tourism Day on Wednesday (27 September).

"Top 3 source countries for Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India during 2022 include United States of America (USA), Bangladesh and United Kingdom (UK)," the statement said, reports the PTI.

India received 6.19 million foreign tourist arrivals during 2022 as compared to 1.52 million in 2021, it said.

There were 10.93 million foreign tourist arrivals in India during pre-pandemic year 2019. The tourism industry has shown good signs of revival after the pandemic, India's Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy shared this in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha in April.

In the data, shared on Wednesday, the Ministry of Tourism also said that India received Rs1,34,543 crore ($16.93 billion) in foreign exchange earnings, a "remarkable increase" from Rs65,070 crore recorded in 2021.

Also, India's portion of international tourism receipts, measured in US dollars, stands at 2.08%. India holds the 14th position in the world ranking of tourism receipts, it added.

In terms of percentage share of top eight ports for FTAs in India in 2022, 31.21% was constituted by the Delhi airport, according to the data.

The number of domestic tourist visits to all states and Union Territories in India surged to 1,731 million in 2022, marking a "significant growth" from the 677 million in 2021, it said.