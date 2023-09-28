US, UK, Bangladesh leading source countries for India's foreign tourist arrivals in 2022

South Asia

TBS Report
28 September, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 08:52 am

Related News

US, UK, Bangladesh leading source countries for India's foreign tourist arrivals in 2022

"Top 3 source countries for Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India during 2022 include United States of America (USA), Bangladesh and United Kingdom (UK)," the Indian Ministry of Tourism said in a statement

TBS Report
28 September, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 08:52 am
An airport staff member pushes trollies at the entrance of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, after the government allowed domestic flight services to resume, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Mumbai, India, May 25, 2020/ Reuters
An airport staff member pushes trollies at the entrance of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, after the government allowed domestic flight services to resume, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Mumbai, India, May 25, 2020/ Reuters

Bangladesh was one of the top three source countries along with the US and UK for foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in India in 2022, the Indian Ministry of Tourism said in a statement on the occasion of World Tourism Day on Wednesday (27 September).

"Top 3 source countries for Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India during 2022 include United States of America (USA), Bangladesh and United Kingdom (UK)," the statement said, reports the PTI.

India received 6.19 million foreign tourist arrivals during 2022 as compared to 1.52 million in 2021, it said.

There were 10.93 million foreign tourist arrivals in India during pre-pandemic year 2019. The tourism industry has shown good signs of revival after the pandemic, India's Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy shared this in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha in April.

In the data, shared on Wednesday, the Ministry of Tourism also said that India received Rs1,34,543 crore ($16.93 billion) in foreign exchange earnings, a "remarkable increase" from Rs65,070 crore recorded in 2021.

Also, India's portion of international tourism receipts, measured in US dollars, stands at 2.08%. India holds the 14th position in the world ranking of tourism receipts, it added.

In terms of percentage share of top eight ports for FTAs in India in 2022, 31.21% was constituted by the Delhi airport, according to the data.

The number of domestic tourist visits to all states and Union Territories in India surged to 1,731 million in 2022, marking a "significant growth" from the 677 million in 2021, it said.

Bangladesh / Top News / World+Biz

India / Bangladesh / Tourism / UK / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

1d | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

1d | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

2d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

13h | TBS Today
Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

3h | TBS SPORTS