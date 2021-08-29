US carried out military strike in Kabul, officials say

South Asia

29 August, 2021, 07:45 pm
Witnesses reported an explosion near Kabul airport and television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky

US Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, assist with security at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26. US service members are assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan.
The United States carried out a military strike on Sunday in Kabul, two US officials told Reuters.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strike targeted suspected ISIS-K militants. They said they were citing initial information and cautioned it could change.

Witnesses reported an explosion near Kabul airport and television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky. There was no immediate word on casualties, reports Reuters

Two witnesses said the blast appeared to have been caused by a rocket that struck a house in an area to the northern side of the airport, but there was no immediate confirmation.

In regards to the  US military strike, a Taliban spokesman said the US airstrike has targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to strike Kabul airport, reports Aljazeera.

