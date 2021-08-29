Kabul drone strike eliminated airport threat, says the US

Captain Bill Urban of US Central Command said he was "confident" that the target, a vehicle carrying at least one person associated with IS-K and a "substantial amount of explosive material", was destroyed

A view of the damage at the scene of a rocket attack near the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan [EPA-EFE/STRINGER]
The US said its drone strike in Kabul on Sunday was successful in "eliminating an imminent" threat to the airport, where evacuations are winding down.

Captain Bill Urban of US Central Command said he was "confident" that the target, a vehicle carrying at least one person associated with IS-K and a "substantial amount of explosive material", was destroyed, reports the BBC.

"We are assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time," he said.

"We remain vigilant for potential future threats."

