Kabul drone strike eliminated airport threat, says the US
The US said its drone strike in Kabul on Sunday was successful in "eliminating an imminent" threat to the airport, where evacuations are winding down.
Captain Bill Urban of US Central Command said he was "confident" that the target, a vehicle carrying at least one person associated with IS-K and a "substantial amount of explosive material", was destroyed, reports the BBC.
"We are assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time," he said.
"We remain vigilant for potential future threats."