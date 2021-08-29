Rocket attack near Kabul airport reportedly kills a child

South Asia

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 07:55 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Explosion caused by rocket strike has been reported near Kabul airport on Sunday evening, days after a devastating attack rocked the Afghan capital city's airport, killing over a 150 people.

Some images posted on social media show black clouds of smoke rising into the air above buildings.

An Afghan police chief said that a rocket has hit a neighbourhood northwest of Kabul international airport amid US evacuation and killed a child, reports the Al Jazeera. 

Rashid, the Kabul police chief who goes by one name, says the rocket struck Sunday afternoon.

No group immediately claimed the attack.

Afghanistan's TOLO News presenter Muslim Shirzad tweeted a video of the reported blast. 

ISIS was suspected behind the attack, adding that the target were Americans remaining in the city amid evacuations.  News agency AFP reported that the latest blast heard in Kabul was a rocket that "initial information shows hit a house," citing a security official.

A health ministry official has told the BBC the Sunday blast was caused by a rocket that struck a house near to the airport.

The airport was not hit directly, the source said.

It is not yet known if there are any casualties.

The United States also warned of a "specific, credible threat" near Kabul airport and urged its citizens to leave the area, days after a deadly attack on crowds fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Scores of Afghan civilians were killed in the Kabul bombing Thursday, along with 13 US troops — several of them born around the time US military operations in Afghanistan began 20 years ago.

US braces for more ISIS attacks after more than 100 killed in Kabul airport carnage

The Pentagon said Saturday it had killed two "high profile" targets — logistics experts for the jihadist group — and wounded another in a drone strike in eastern Afghanistan in retaliation for the suicide bombing, Major General Hank Taylor told a news conference in Washington.

