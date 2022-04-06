UN Human Rights High Commissioner says 'closely monitoring developments'

South Asia

Hindustan Times
06 April, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 11:43 am

Related News

UN Human Rights High Commissioner says 'closely monitoring developments'

Hindustan Times
06 April, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 11:43 am
People shout slogans against Sri Lanka&#039;s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand Rajapaksa family politicians step down. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand Rajapaksa family politicians step down. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has said it is 'closely monitoring' the ongoing developments in Sri Lanka, where street protests have broken out against the ruling dispensation following the island nation's worst economic crisis since its independence from the British rule, in 1948.

"We are closely following developments in Sri Lanka where in the past few days authorities announced a state of emergency and other restrictions in response to mass protests against the country's worst economic crisis in decades," Liz Throssell, the spokesperson of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Noting that the situation has worsened over the past two weeks, Throssell also criticised Sri Lankan authorities for what she described as 'excessive and unwarranted' police action against peaceful protesters, as well measures such as declaration of state emergency, imposition of a 36-hour curfew and restricting access to social media.

Such measures, she said, are aimed at preventing/discouraging people from legitimately demonstrating their grievances through peaceful protests.

"We will continue to closely watch developments. As noted by the High Commissioner in February, the drift towards militarisation and weakening of institutional checks and balances have affected the Sri Lankan State's ability to effectively tackle the economic crisis. The High Commissioner has also previously voiced concern that the Government responds to criticism and dissent in ways that undermine civil space, and we reiterate these concerns today," Throssell further remarked.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued a notification revoking the emergency rule, which he clamped on April 2 after violent protests took place outside his residence the day before. The Rajapaksa family, in particular, is facing the heat; while Gotabaya, as President, is the head of the state, there were as many as four members of his family, including Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, in the outgoing cabinet, which resigned en masse last Sunday. Only Gotabaya and Mahinda Rajapaksa remain.

The country's opposition parties, too, have rejected the President's offer to form a 'unity government' to deal with the crisis.

World+Biz

Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka crisis / UN human rights body / Office of the United Nations’ High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

3h | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

4h | Panorama
Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

1d | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

17h | Videos
After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

17h | Videos
Man City to face Atletico Madrid in UCL Quarter Final

Man City to face Atletico Madrid in UCL Quarter Final

17h | Videos
Insect-infested vegetables in demand!

Insect-infested vegetables in demand!

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

3
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

6
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?