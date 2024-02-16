Two dead, scores injured after police open fire in India's Manipur state

South Asia

Reuters
16 February, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 06:56 pm

Related News

Two dead, scores injured after police open fire in India's Manipur state

Close to 200 people have died since fierce fighting broke out last May between members of the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in the state bordering Myanmar over sharing economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes

Reuters
16 February, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 06:56 pm

An aerial view of Churachandpur district in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, July 24, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
An aerial view of Churachandpur district in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, July 24, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

At least two people were killed and scores injured in India's northeastern Manipur state after security forces opened fire at a mob in Churachandpur district late on Thursday, a police official said, as sporadic violence continued in the region.

Close to 200 people have died since fierce fighting broke out last May between members of the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in the state bordering Myanmar over sharing economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes. Thousands remain displaced in relief camps.

Churachandpur, home to the Kuki-Zo community, was among the first areas in the state to witness ethnic clashes when violence first erupted in May.

Thursday's violence broke out after the district police ordered the suspension of a Kuki constable after purported images of him with armed men surfaced on social media.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

About 400 people stormed the district police chief's office at around 7.30 p.m. (1400 GMT), demanding the order be revoked.

The mob attacked the complex which houses the offices of the police chief as well as the district administration, in the heart of the town.

"They climbed the gates and scaled the walls of the complex. Several vehicles were burnt, and later at night, the official residence of the deputy commissioner was torched," a senior police official said by phone.

Security forces lobbed tear gas at first in an attempt to disperse the mob and then "resorted to shooting", the official said, requesting anonymity as the person was not authorised to speak to the media.

The official said about 25 people were injured, and were being treated in hospital.

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Churachandpur for the next five days.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an apex tribal body, warned district police chief Shivanand Surve, who had issued the suspension order, to leave Churachandpur within the next 24 hours.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Manipur / ethnic conflit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

11h | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

9h | Panorama
Recognition would give Palestine more political, legal and even symbolic power. Photo: Reuters

Would a recognised Palestine help end the Gaza conflict?

9h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

22h | Videos
Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

23h | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

1d | Videos
Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

5h | Videos