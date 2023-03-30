Twitter blocks Pakistan govt's account for viewing in India

South Asia

Reuters
30 March, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 08:54 am

Related News

Twitter blocks Pakistan govt's account for viewing in India

Reuters
30 March, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 08:54 am
Twitter logo. REUTERS
Twitter logo. REUTERS

Twitter has blocked the Pakistan government's account from being viewed in India in response to a legal demand, according to a notice on the social media platform on Thursday.

The company's guidelines compel it to withhold entire accounts in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order.

The account, @GovtofPakistan, remained available for viewing and interaction from countries such as the United States and Canada, Reuters checks showed.

Twitter as well as India and Pakistan's IT ministries did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Top News / World+Biz

Twitter / India / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

1h | Panorama
Masum Billah, Journalist, Sketch: TBS

Where are we with the Myanmar case at the ICJ?

50m | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Policymakers keep solving the wrong banking problem

30m | Panorama
If Gandhi is such an asset for the BJP, why has he just been thrown out of India’s Parliament? Photo: Reuters

Modi's Rahul playbook is a tale of unchecked populism

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

14h | TBS SPORTS
Teams can pick starting XIs after toss

Teams can pick starting XIs after toss

11h | TBS SPORTS
Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

15h | TBS Stories
Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year