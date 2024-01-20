Tripura CM urges to ease trade barriers with Bangladesh

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has urged easing trade barriers with Bangladesh.

While attending the 71st Plenary of the North Eastern Council in India's Shillong, he made five more requests that included upgrading Tripura Medical College into an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) institute and setting up Medical College in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), reports India Today.

CM Saha, who left Tripura on Thursday (18 January) for Shillong, has thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their special attention to the development of Tripura.

"Addressed the 71st Plenary of @NEC_GoI at Shillong. I thanked Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji for their special attention to development of Tripura," wrote CM Saha on X.

He further highlighted the demands and informed, "In my speech, I also requested for increase in allocation of NEC funds, upgrading TMC into AIIMS like institute, setting up Medical College in TTAADC area, Increase in Natural Gas allocation for industrial purpose, Early operationalisation of Agartala-Cox Baazar International flight, Easing ceiling on borrowing under Externally Aided Projects and Easing barriers for trade with Bangladesh etc."