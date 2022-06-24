Toyota, Suzuki to build hybrid vehicle for India, global markets

South Asia

Reuters
24 June, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 12:55 pm

Related News

Toyota, Suzuki to build hybrid vehicle for India, global markets

The powertrains of the SUV will be equipped with mild hybrid developed by Suzuki and strong hybrid developed by Toyota

Reuters
24 June, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is seen on car parked outside a showroom in New Delhi, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo
The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is seen on car parked outside a showroom in New Delhi, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp said on Friday they will begin production in August of their first hybrid vehicle in India, as part of a partnership formed by the two Japanese carmakers in 2017.

The hybrid sport utility vehicle (SUV), developed by Suzuki, will be manufactured at Toyota's local plant in southern India. The SUV will be sold in India and exported to markets including Africa, the companies said in a statement.

The powertrains of the SUV will be equipped with mild hybrid developed by Suzuki and strong hybrid developed by Toyota.

World+Biz

Toyota / Suzuki / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2h | Panorama
Photo: Tamara Yesmin Toma

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

4h | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

4h | Interviews
‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

3h | Videos
Which plants can you decorate the house with?

Which plants can you decorate the house with?

3h | Videos
'Dream of building smart country will be shattered if IT equipment prices go up'

'Dream of building smart country will be shattered if IT equipment prices go up'

4h | Videos
Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

4
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

5
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

6
File Photo
Markets

Shops, markets to remain closed after 8pm from Monday