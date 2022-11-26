Taliban's treatment of women may be crime against humanity: UN experts

South Asia

Reuters
26 November, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 12:25 pm

Related News

Taliban's treatment of women may be crime against humanity: UN experts

Reuters
26 November, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 12:25 pm
Representative image. Taliban fighters drive a car on a street following the killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US strike over the weekend, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara
Representative image. Taliban fighters drive a car on a street following the killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US strike over the weekend, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara

The Taliban's treatment of Afghan women and girls, including their exclusion from parks and gyms as well as schools and universities, may amount to a crime against humanity, a group of U.N. experts said on Friday.

The assessment by the U.N. Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan Richard Bennett and nine other U.N. experts says the treatment of women and girls may amount to "gender persecution" under the Rome Statute to which Afghanistan is a party.

Responding to the assessment, Taliban Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said: "The current collective punishment of innocent Afghans by the U.N. sanctions regime all in the name of women rights and equality amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity."

The U.N. experts said in a statement that women's confinement to their homes was "tantamount to imprisonment", adding that it was likely to lead to increased levels of domestic violence and mental health problems. The experts cited the arrest this month of female activist Zarifa Yaqobi and four male colleagues.

They remain in detention, the experts said.

The Taliban took over from a Western-backed government in August 2021. They say they respect women's rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law.

Western governments have said the Taliban needs to reverse its course on women's rights, including their U-turn on signals they would open girls' high schools, for any path towards formal recognition of the Taliban government.

Separately, a spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office called for the Taliban authorities to immediately halt the use of public floggings in Afghanistan.

Ravina Shamdasani said the office had documented numerous such incidents this month, including a woman and a man lashed 39 times each for spending time alone together outside of marriage.

Balkhi said the Taliban administration considered the statement by the United Nations and others by Western officials were "an insult towards Islam and violation of international principals."

World+Biz

Afghanistan / Taliban / Taliban government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jonathan Levy. Illustration: TBS

Big tech gets derailed

3h | Panorama
Cafe Sao Paulo&#039;s interior is inspired by Latin American art. Photo: Courtesy

Cafe Sao Paulo: Authentic Brazilian cuisine in Dhanmondi

4h | Food
Most foreign students of this medical college are from India. Photo: Rajib Dhar.

What brings foreign students to the Holy Family Medical College Hospital?

6h | Panorama
MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

17h | Videos
Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

17h | Videos
Damal movie review

Damal movie review

18h | Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court