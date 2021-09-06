Taliban claim complete control of Afghan province of Panjshir

Hindustan Times
06 September, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 11:41 am

Taliban claim complete control of Afghan province of Panjshir

The war over Panjshir escalated on Friday night and the National Resistance Front said two of its senior leaders were killed during the fighting with the Taliban.

Hindustan Times
06 September, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 11:41 am
Taliban forces patrol at a runway a day after the US troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Taliban forces patrol at a runway a day after the US troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

The Taliban said on Monday that the group has "completely captured" Panjshir, the last stronghold in Afghanistan against the hardline Islamist group, after days of fighting with the resistance force in the valley near Kabul. "With this victory, our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war," Taliban chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement, reported AFP.

The war over Panjshir province escalated on Friday night and the National Resistance Front said two of its senior leaders--Fahim Dashti, the front's spokesperson, and General Abdul Wudod Zara--were killed during the fighting with the Taliban. General Wudod was the nephew of Panjshir resistance leader Ahmad Massoud. Reports also claimed that Amrullah Saleh, the acting president of Afghanistan, has moved to a safe place after a helicopter attack on his house.

"Regretfully, The National Resistance of Afghanistan lost two companions in the holy resistance against oppression and aggression today. Mr. Fahim Dashty, NRF spokesperson, and General Abdul Wudod Zara were martyred. May their memory be eternal," the Afghan resistance front was quoted as saying by the Samaa News.

Taliban members were seen standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor's compound in photographs shared on social media. Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the resistance forces in Panjshir, is yet to comment on the claim made by the Taliban.

On Sunday, Ahmad Massoud said they are ready to cease fighting and start negotiations if the Taliban leave the province.

