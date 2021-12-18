Rise of the Apes!

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 05:08 pm

Rise of the Apes!

Enraged monkeys have killed around 250 dogs by taking them up to a high place - the top of a building or a tree - and dropping them to their death

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 05:08 pm
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them

Like  Caesar and his army of apes, shown in the 2011 Hollywood film "Rise of the Planet of the Apes", a pack of murderous monkeys in India killed 250 dogs in a revenge massacre.

The rare animal riot was reported in the villages of Majalgaon and nearby Lavul in India's Maharashtra's Beed district after the local canines killed one of the monkeys' infants.

In revenge, enraged monkeys have killed around 250 dogs by taking them up to a high place - the top of a building or a tree - and dropping them to their death.

In the movie Caesar, a chimpanzee, start to think and react like humans after being injected with a drug. When Caesar finds himself subjected to injustice, he decides to revolt and take revenge with fellow apes.

India's News18 reports that the monkeys have been on a quest for revenge and in the nearby Lavool village, not a single dog has survived the purge.

Nearly all of the pups in the Beed district have been killed, but the monkeys still haven't stopped and are now targeting small children en route to school, the outlet said.

In one image of the animal war, a tiny dog can be seen in the clutches of a primate near the edge of a building.

Pictures in local media show a monkey on a rooftop holding a dog
Pictures in local media show a monkey on a rooftop holding a dog

Residents of the village contacted officials at the forest department, asking that they round up the killer monkeys. However, when officers were sent to the village they were unable to catch even one of the primates.

After the officials failed to deal with the problem, villagers reportedly took it upon themselves to try to wrangle up the beasts. But when they did, the monkeys then fought back with the local men, some of whom even fell from heights themselves when trying to save dogs that had been dragged there.

