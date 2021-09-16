In remote Indian village, teacher turns walls into blackboards to close school gap

South Asia

Reuters
16 September, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 11:01 am

Related News

In remote Indian village, teacher turns walls into blackboards to close school gap

On a recent morning, children wrote on one such wall with chalk and peered into a microscope as Nayak watched over them

Reuters
16 September, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 11:01 am
Children, who do not have access to internet facilities and gadgets, use microscopes as they attend an open-air class outside houses with the walls converted into black boards following the closure of their schools due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at Joba Attpara village in Paschim Bardhaman district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, September 13, 2021. Picture taken September 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Children, who do not have access to internet facilities and gadgets, use microscopes as they attend an open-air class outside houses with the walls converted into black boards following the closure of their schools due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at Joba Attpara village in Paschim Bardhaman district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, September 13, 2021. Picture taken September 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters

In a small tribal village on the eastern tip of India, an enterprising teacher has turned walls into blackboards and roads into classrooms, trying to close the gap in learning brought on by prolonged school shutdowns in the country.

Deep Narayan Nayak, 34, a teacher in the tribal village of Joba Attpara in Paschim Bardhaman district of the eastern state of West Bengal, has painted blackboards on the walls of houses and taught children on the streets for the past year. The local school shut down after strict Covid-19 restrictions were imposed across the country in March 2020.

On a recent morning, children wrote on one such wall with chalk and peered into a microscope as Nayak watched over them.

"The education of our children stopped ever since the lockdown was imposed. The children used to just loiter around. The teacher came and started teaching them," Kiran Turi, whose child learns with Nayak, told Reuters.

Deep Narayan Nayak, a teacher, teaches children, who do not have access to internet facilities and gadgets, how to use microscope in an open-air class outside the houses with the walls converted into black boards following the closure of their schools due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at Joba Attpara village in Paschim Bardhaman district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, September 13, 2021. Picture taken September 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Deep Narayan Nayak, a teacher, teaches children, who do not have access to internet facilities and gadgets, how to use microscope in an open-air class outside the houses with the walls converted into black boards following the closure of their schools due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at Joba Attpara village in Paschim Bardhaman district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, September 13, 2021. Picture taken September 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Nayak teaches everything from popular nursery rhymes to the importance of masks and hand-washing to about 60 students and is popularly known as the "Teacher of the Street" to the grateful villagers.

Schools across the country have gradually begun reopening starting last month. Some epidemiologists and social scientists are calling for them to open fully prevent further loss of learning in children.

An August survey of nearly 1,400 schoolchildren done by a scholars' group found that in rural areas, only 8% were studying online regularly, 37% were not studying at all, and about half were unable to read more than a few words. Most parents wanted schools to reopen as soon as possible, it said.

A woman holding an umbrella walks past houses with the walls converted into black boards that children, who do not have access to internet facilities and gadgets, use during their open-air classes following the closure of their schools due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at Joba Attpara village in Paschim Bardhaman district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, September 13, 2021. Picture taken September 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A woman holding an umbrella walks past houses with the walls converted into black boards that children, who do not have access to internet facilities and gadgets, use during their open-air classes following the closure of their schools due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, at Joba Attpara village in Paschim Bardhaman district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, September 13, 2021. Picture taken September 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Nayak said he was worried that his students, most of whom are first-generation learners and whose parents are daily wage-earners, would away from the education system if they didn't continue with school.

"I would see children loitering about the village, taking cattle for grazing, and I wanted to make sure their learning doesn't stop," he told Reuters.

World+Biz

Indian village / blackboard / School

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

1h | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

1h | Videos
A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

1d | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

2
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

3
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents