'Freedom struggle': Protests across Pakistan following Imran Khan's ouster

South Asia

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 11:49 am

Related News

'Freedom struggle': Protests across Pakistan following Imran Khan's ouster

Karachi, Peshawar, Malakand, Multan, Khanewal, Khyber, Jhang, Quetta, Okara, Islamabad, Lahore and Abbottabad are among the cities were large demonstrations were held

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 11:49 am
Picture: Twitter
Picture: Twitter

Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday (10 April) took out rallies in several cities of the country to protest against the ouster of Khan through a successful vote of no-confidence the previous night.

Karachi, Peshawar, Malakand, Multan, Khanewal, Khyber, Jhang, Quetta, Okara, Islamabad, Lahore and Abbottabad are among the cities were large demonstrations were held, reports The Dawn. 

Protests were also staged in Bajaur, Lower Dir, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Swat, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Nowshera, Dera Ghazi Khan and Mandi Bahauddin.

Picture: Twitter
Picture: Twitter

Earlier in the day, Khan tweeted that today marked the beginning of a "freedom struggle" against what he called was a "foreign conspiracy of regime change".

In an attempt to galvanise his supporters, he said "it is always the people who protected their own sovereignty and democracy."

A large number of protesters including women and children turned up at Peshawar Press Club and expressed solidarity with the ousted prime minister. The crowd chanted slogans against Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the heads of other political parties along with critique that appeared to be aimed at the military.

Protest was held in Karachi on Rashid Minhas Road where a large number of supporters, including women and children, were in attendance. Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh was among the local PTI leadership that was present.

Imran Khan was ousted as Pakistan's prime minister on Sunday after a no-confidence vote in parliament, bringing to a premature end a tenure marked by a deteriorating economy and signs that he had lost the trust of the powerful military.

Defections from his coalition reflected growing disillusionment among many Pakistanis over high inflation, rising deficits and the perception that Khan had failed to realise his campaign promises of stamping out corruption.

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Pakistan / Fall of Imran Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

1h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

1h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

1h | Panorama
Things to carry with you during the Baishakh festivities

Things to carry with you during the Baishakh festivities

1h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

15h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

15h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

16h | Videos
Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance