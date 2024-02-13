Pink Floyd's Roger Waters calls for Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's release

South Asia

TBS Report
13 February, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 06:44 pm

Related News

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters calls for Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's release

TBS Report
13 February, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 06:44 pm
Imran Khan (L) and Roger Waters. Photo: Collected
Imran Khan (L) and Roger Waters. Photo: Collected

British musician and rock band Pink Floyd member Roger Waters called on Tuesday for former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's release from "false imprisonment".

"I am an English musician and a passionate supporter of fair play. What you are doing in Pakistan is not cricket," he wrote on Instagram in a note addressed to "the military rulers of Pakistan and their masters in Washington", reports Dawn.

"Imran Khan must be immediately released from his false imprisonment so that he can lead his party the PTI in a new fair and transparent election so that Pakistan can have a properly elected democratic government that actually represents the will of the people of Pakistan. Not the interests of foreign and domestic oligarchs," the Pink Floyd bassist continued.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Roger's post was accompanied by a video montage of Imran and his supporters with 'I Don't Like Cricket (I Love It)' by 10 cc playing in the background.

Pakistan headed to the polls on 8 February following a turbulent political year. From the pre-poll phase to election day irregularities to the post-poll counting process — attempts to subvert the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that were blatantly executed have not gone unnoticed in both Pakistan or the international media; neither has the fact that PTI-backed candidates clinched majority Pakistan's National Assembly seats in spite of them.

Imran has been convicted and sentenced in three separate cases — 10 years for the cipher case, which pertains to a diplomatic document that the Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency's charge sheet alleged was never returned by Imran, 14 years each for him and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana reference, and seven years each along with a 0.5 million rupee fine for "contracting marriage during the 'Iddat' (period of waiting)" of the former first lady.

World+Biz

Pink Floyd / Imran Khan / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The company claims the buildings can withstand forces from wind gusts, storms, and earthquakes. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

KY Two Tone: From cookie-cutter neighbourhoods to Bangladeshi homes

8h | Habitat
Geometric patterns strike a perfect balance, merging classic charm with a refreshing contemporary touch. Photo: Collected

Geometric patterns in home decor

9h | Habitat
The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

1d | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Indonesia election: everything you need to know

Indonesia election: everything you need to know

16m | Videos
Jhenaidah has the possibility of selling flowers worth TK100 crore

Jhenaidah has the possibility of selling flowers worth TK100 crore

1h | Videos
Dhaka flower market is not crowded around February 14.

Dhaka flower market is not crowded around February 14.

2h | Videos
BCB brought major changes in Bangladesh cricket

BCB brought major changes in Bangladesh cricket

2h | Videos