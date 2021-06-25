As part of SCO framework: India proposes plan against Pak terror groups

South Asia

Hindustan Times
25 June, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 07:53 pm

Related News

As part of SCO framework: India proposes plan against Pak terror groups

Doval also said that there is a need to monitor new technologies used by terrorists, including drones for smuggling of weapons, and misuse of the Dark Web, artificial intelligence, blockchain and social media

Hindustan Times
25 June, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 07:53 pm
NSA Ajit Doval said that there is a need to monitor new technologies used by terrorists.(HT Photo)
NSA Ajit Doval said that there is a need to monitor new technologies used by terrorists.(HT Photo)

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval proposed an action plan against Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) as part of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) framework. He said this during the meeting of national security chiefs in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe on Wednesday.

Doval also said that there is a need to monitor new technologies used by terrorists, including drones for smuggling of weapons, and misuse of the Dark Web, artificial intelligence, blockchain and social media.

Strongly condemning terrorism in all forms and manifestations, the NSA emphasised on the need for full implementation of United Nations resolutions and targeted sanctions against designated terrorist individuals and entities. He said perpetrators of terrorism including cross-border terror attacks should be expeditiously brought to justice.

He also said that there is a need to preserve gains made in last two decades in Afghanistan and give top priority to the welfare of its people. "India fully supports SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan, which should be more active," said Doval.

"Though India became SCO Member in 2017, it has physical, spiritual, cultural and philosophical inter-linkages for centuries with countries that now make up SCO," Doval further said.

On the sidelines of the meeting of SCO's national security chiefs, Doval had a long meeting with Russian NSA Nikolai Patrushev. They discussed contemporary developments of bilateral, regional and global significance.

The two leaders also exchanged their views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and the Asia-Pacific region during the meeting.

The Beijing-based SCO is an eight-member economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations.

India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the Presidents of Russia, China and the four Central Asian countries of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

World+Biz

SCO Framework / India / Pakistan / plan / terror groups

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

1d | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

1d | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme