Pakistan's Imran Khan arrested: What is Al-Qadir Trust case?

South Asia

Hindustan Times
09 May, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 07:15 pm

Imran Khan, who was present at the Islamabad high court for two hearings, was arrested by Rangers from the premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case

Photo: BBC
Photo: BBC

In a dramatic turn of events, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, who was present at the Islamabad high court (IHC) for two hearings on Tuesday afternoon, was arrested by paramilitary Rangers from the premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Khan, who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was undergoing a biometric process at the court when the Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan's security staff, according to senior party leader Shireen Mazari.

The Islamabad Police released a statement quoting Inspector General (IG) Akbar Nasir Khan as saying that Imran Khan had been arrested in relation to the case which alleges that the PTI chief and his wife obtained billions of rupees from a real estate firm for legalising ₹50 billion.

What is the Al-Qadir Trust case and its connection to Imran Khan?

A NAB official confirmed news agency PTI that said that Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case which is about the setting up of Al-Qadir University for Sufism in the 2019 Sohawa area of Jhelum district of Punjab.

The Al-Qadir Trust case pertains to accusations against Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other leaders of his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf around the establishment of Al-Qadir University.

The case is related to an alleged settlement between his government and a property tycoon, which led to a loss of 50 billion rupees to the weak economy of Pakistan.

"His arrest warrants were issued today morning and subsequently he is arrested," he said. The warrant said that Khan was accused of corruption and corrupt practice.

The leaders of the PTI are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

Imran Khan faces over 120 cases

Imran Khan is facing 121 cases across Pakistan, including for committing treason and blasphemy and inciting violence and terrorism.

The list states that 31 cases have been registered against Khan in the federal capital and 30 cases and call-up notices have been issued in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province.

These cases are related to various charges like treason, blasphemy, committing and inciting violence and terrorism.

According to the list, 12 cases of terrorism have been registered against Imran in Lahore and 14 cases have been registered in Faisalabad. Some 22 terrorism cases have been registered against Imran Khan across the country.

An Islamabad court is set to indict him on 10 May in a case in which he allegedly hid the proceeds from the sale of state gifts.

(With inputs from agencies)

