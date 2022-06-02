Pakistan to split into three parts, lose nukes, if establishment doesn’t take right decision: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan warned on Wednesday that if the establishment did not "take the right decisions", Pakistan would be broken into "three parts".

In an interview to a private television channel, the ousted prime minister said the country was on the brink of "self-destruction" if "right decisions" were not taken, as it might move towards default, reports The News.

He said he had informed the "neutrals" about the situation of the economy, which would have collapsed if this conspiracy had succeeded. "But we had been told that they (establishment) were neutrals and there was no conspiracy."

"The actual problem here is of Pakistan and establishment. If the establishment does not take the right decision, then I will give it to you in writing that they will be destroyed, and the armed forces will be the first ones to be devastated," he told the interviewer.

Imran Khan warned that once the country's economy was destroyed, it would default, and the international world would ask Pakistan to move towards denuclearisation — as was done to Ukraine in the 1990s.

"Indian think tanks abroad are mulling to separate Balochistan, they have plans, this is why I am putting pressure," the ousted premier said, without mentioning who he is pressurising. Moving on, the ex-premier claimed that the coalition government would please the United States "in all ways", as PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari always worked to make the nexus of America, India, and Israel "happy".

In response to Imran Khan's remarks, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused him of "making naked threats against the country", deeming him "unfit for public office" and warning him against "talking about [the] division of Pakistan".

Hours after the interview was broadcast, PM Shehbaz tweeted: "While I am in Turkey inking agreements, Imran Niazi is making naked threats against the country. If at all any proof was needed that Niazi is unfit for public office, his latest interview suffices."

"Do your politics but don't dare to cross limits and talk about [the] division of Pakistan," he warned the PTI chairperson.