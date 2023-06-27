Pakistan hopes for IMF bailout decision in a day or two

South Asia

Reuters
27 June, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 10:35 pm

Related News

Pakistan hopes for IMF bailout decision in a day or two

Reuters
27 June, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 10:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Highlights:

  • Pakistan PM says he expects bailout decision in coming days
  • Finmin says seeking full $2.6b pending in IMF programme
  • Ninth review under negotiation set to release $1.1b

Pakistan hopes a bailout decision from the International Monetary Fund will come in a day or two, its prime minister said on Tuesday, after a telephone conversation with the chief of the global lender.

Islamabad has been waiting for a deal after taking policy and fiscal tightening decisions required by the IMF for the disbursal of $1.1 billion under the lender's ninth review of a $6.5-billion Extended Fund Facility agreed in 2019.

Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar added in an interview on Tuesday evening that the government was searching for a mechanism to receive all pending funds under the IMF programme, which would amount to $2.6 billion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement earlier in the day that he hoped consensus over the IMF programme's points "will lead to a decision in a day or two."

The statement from the Prime Minister's office added that Sharif spoke to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about the country's bailout funds, stalled since November. The two had also met in Paris on 22 June.

With the bailout programme set to expire on 30 June, Pakistan has also revised its FY24 budget and hiked policy rates to 22% in its desperation to clinch the deal, key to unlocking other external financing for the cash-strapped nation.

Dar said that the IMF had demanded that the key policy rate be raised to 22% and that the review "will be done."

The IMF funds subject to approval by its board promise respite for Pakistan, which is battling its worst economic meltdown, with an acute balance of payments crisis and falling reserves of foreign exchange.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Pakistan / IMF bailout

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

10h | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

14h | Panorama
Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

1d | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

3h | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

2h | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

10h | TBS Stories
The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

11h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

5
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month

6
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production