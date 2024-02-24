One dead, one injured in blast in India's Manipur state

South Asia

Reuters
24 February, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 12:15 pm

Related News

One dead, one injured in blast in India's Manipur state

Imphal, inhabited by the Meitei community, has seen several incidents of violence since the conflict first broke out

Reuters
24 February, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 12:15 pm
Indian army soldiers patrol during a security operation in hill and valley areas in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, June 7, 2023. Indian Army/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Indian army soldiers patrol during a security operation in hill and valley areas in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, June 7, 2023. Indian Army/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

One person died and another was injured in a bomb blast at a college in Imphal, the capital of India's northeastern state of Manipur, on Friday night, security officials said.

No group has taken responsibility for the blast of the improvised explosive device (IED), the officials said.

"The IED exploded in the campus of a college [DM College campus] in the city. One person died, and the other is being treated in the hospital," one of the officials said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Manipur has been hit by fierce fighting since last May between members of the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities over sharing economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes. Close to 200 people have been killed in the conflict.

Imphal, inhabited by the Meitei community, has seen several incidents of violence since the conflict first broke out.

The bomb on Friday exploded in the office of the All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU), a student organisation, located inside the DM University campus in Imphal West district.

The two injured were immediately rushed to the hospital, where one succumbed to his injuries, the officials said.

Later at night, around 1 am (1930 GMT), the office of the United Committee Manipur, a civil society organisation representing Meitei interests, was torched.

The superintendent of police, the top police official for the Imphal West district, was unavailable for comment.

World+Biz

India / Manipur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

4h | Panorama
Ashik Chowdhury has done more than 30 jumps — all between 12,000 and 14,000 feet. Photo: Courtesy

The skydiver who plans to put Bangladesh on the stratosphere

3h | Panorama
The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

1d | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biden cancels $1.2B in student loan debt to retain young voters

Biden cancels $1.2B in student loan debt to retain young voters

1h | Videos
Don't dry your iPhone in a bag of rice

Don't dry your iPhone in a bag of rice

2h | Videos
Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

17h | Videos
Chittagong centenary library is losing the tradition?

Chittagong centenary library is losing the tradition?

3h | Videos