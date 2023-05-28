With carpets from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, bamboo flooring from Tripura and stone carvings from Rajasthan, the new Parliament building reflects India's diverse culture.

'Sengol', a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu which was received by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent the transfer of power from the British and was kept in a museum in Allahabad, will be installed in the new Parliament building.

Timeline of old and new Parliament buildings:

1918: Blueprint for the Council House

Following initial discussions regarding the architectural form of the building, both Herbert Baker and Sir Edwin Lutyens reached a final decision to adopt a circular shape for the Council House.

This choice was made in order to evoke the grandeur and ambiance reminiscent of a colosseum design. While it is widely speculated that the distinctive circular structure of the Chausath Yogini temple in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, sambienceerved as an inspiration for the Council House's design, there is a lack of historical evidence to support this claim.

1921: Arrival of stones and marbles

Photo: Collected

During the peak of construction, an impressive workforce consisting of approximately 2,500 skilled stonecutters and masons was employed solely for the purpose of shaping the stones and marbles. The utilisation of advanced mechanical equipment, such as large-scale cranes, combined with an abundant supply of labour, propelled the project forward with unparalleled speed and efficiency.

1923: Construction in full swing

Photo: Collected