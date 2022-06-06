Mumbai Police to summon suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammad

South Asia

Hindustan Times
06 June, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 07:29 pm

Related News

Mumbai Police to summon suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammad

Nupur Sharma was suspended from the BJP's primary membership after the controversy over her alleged remarks on the Prophet Mohammed and Islam during a TV news debate stirred a massive controversy

Hindustan Times
06 June, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 07:29 pm
BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Photo: Collected
BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Photo: Collected

The Mumbai Police will soon send a summon to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma in connection with her alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammed, Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey told ANI.

"Mumbai Police will soon send a summon to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma & record her statement, in connection with her alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed during a news debate on the Gyanvapi issue," he said.

Read More: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Pakistan, OIC and Iran protest BJP leader's remarks against Prophet Mohammad

Sharma was suspended from the BJP's primary membership after the controversy over her alleged remarks on the Prophet Mohammed and Islam during a TV news debate stirred a massive controversy. BJP's Delhi media head Naveen Jindal was expelled as the party said his views on social media vitiated communal harmony.

Several countries including Qatar, Kuwait, Iran and Saudi Arabia denounced the leaders' remarks while welcoming the action taken by the party.

After suspension, Sharma had said, "If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings."

In India, the opposition has gone all out in its attack on the ruling BJP, accusing it of defaming India at the international level. The Congress The Congress also demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal after international outrage over their offensive comments against the Prophet.

"Instead of doing a drama of action against anti-social elements in the party who have defamed India at the international level, it should immediately arrest them," news agency PTI quoted Congress.

 

World+Biz

Nupur Sharma / India / BJP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

4h | Brands
Ali Ahmed Khan. Illustration: TBS

‘I don’t think private depots properly comply with the fire safety guidelines’ 

6h | Panorama
Photos : Courtesy

Bitsy: Toys to spark your child’s inner creativity

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

7h | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

8h | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

22h | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata