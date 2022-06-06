Mumbai Police to summon suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammad

The Mumbai Police will soon send a summon to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma in connection with her alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammed, Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey told ANI.

"Mumbai Police will soon send a summon to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma & record her statement, in connection with her alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed during a news debate on the Gyanvapi issue," he said.

Sharma was suspended from the BJP's primary membership after the controversy over her alleged remarks on the Prophet Mohammed and Islam during a TV news debate stirred a massive controversy. BJP's Delhi media head Naveen Jindal was expelled as the party said his views on social media vitiated communal harmony.

Several countries including Qatar, Kuwait, Iran and Saudi Arabia denounced the leaders' remarks while welcoming the action taken by the party.

After suspension, Sharma had said, "If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings."

In India, the opposition has gone all out in its attack on the ruling BJP, accusing it of defaming India at the international level. The Congress The Congress also demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal after international outrage over their offensive comments against the Prophet.

"Instead of doing a drama of action against anti-social elements in the party who have defamed India at the international level, it should immediately arrest them," news agency PTI quoted Congress.