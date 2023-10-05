Manipur: Fresh violence reported in Imphal West, two houses torched

Manipur: Fresh violence reported in Imphal West, two houses torched

The incident took place in New Keithelmanbi in the Patsoi police station area around 10 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Two houses were set on fire as fresh violence was reported in Manipur's Imphal West district in India on Wednesday night, PTI reported, citing the police.

The incident took place in New Keithelmanbi in the Patsoi police station area around 10 pm.

According to the police, several rounds of bullets were fired by unidentified miscreants, who fled the spot after the incident. The blaze was brought under control by security forces and fire services personnel, the police said.

The Indian police also added that a mob of Meitei women gathered in the area following the incident but were prevented by the security forces from proceeding further, according to PTI.

Additional security has been deployed and the situation is under control, the police said.

Clashes in Manipur first broke out on 3 May in Churachandpur town after tribal groups called for protests against a proposed tweak to the state's reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.

The violence quickly spread across the state, where ethnic fault lines run deep. At least 175 people have died and over 50,000 have been displaced in the state since then. Hundreds of homes have been burnt, businesses lost, studies affected, places of worship burnt to a cinder, and the state has lived without internet for months.

Indian State government officials said that nearly 4,500 weapons and around 650,000 rounds of ammunition have gone missing. The Manipur police and security forces have thus far managed to recover 1,500 arms and around 15,000 pieces of ammunition, police officials said.

Kuki groups in Manipur have accused the state police of bias and urged the Union government to retain Assam Rifles to restore peace in the state. Assam Rifles reports to the Union government and Manipur Police to Chief Minister Biren Singh, a Meitei.

 

 
 

