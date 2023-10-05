Manipur: Fresh violence reported in Imphal West, two houses torched

Two houses were set on fire as fresh violence was reported in Manipur's Imphal West district in India on Wednesday night, PTI reported, citing the police.

The incident took place in New Keithelmanbi in the Patsoi police station area around 10 pm.

According to the police, several rounds of bullets were fired by unidentified miscreants, who fled the spot after the incident. The blaze was brought under control by security forces and fire services personnel, the police said.

The Indian police also added that a mob of Meitei women gathered in the area following the incident but were prevented by the security forces from proceeding further, according to PTI.

Additional security has been deployed and the situation is under control, the police said.

Clashes in Manipur first broke out on 3 May in Churachandpur town after tribal groups called for protests against a proposed tweak to the state's reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.