At least 6 injured in blast in Pakistan's Peshawar

At least six people were injured in a blast in Peshawar's Hayatabad area in Pakistan on Tuesday (18 July).

The target of the attack was a convoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC), reports Dawn quoting police officials.

It was an attack on a convoy of the paramilitary force that was moving through Hayatabad's phase 6, said Cantt Superintendent of Police Waqas Rafi while talking to the media near the site of the blast.

Footage broadcast on local television shows a crowd of people on the road at the place where the blast reportedly took place. The charred remains of a vehicle could be seen in the distance.

Waqas Rafi said six people were injured in the blast who were taken to a nearby hospital.

A bomb disposal squad collected evidence from the scene to ascertain the nature of the incident, he added.

He also said, "We are looking into the matter and collecting further details. The area has been cordoned off."