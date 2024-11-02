Pakistan blast kills seven, including five school children

South Asia

Reuters
02 November, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 12:50 pm

Related News

Pakistan blast kills seven, including five school children

"The target was a police van which was going to pickup a polio (vaccination) team," Senior Superintendent of Police Rehmatullah told Reuters

Reuters
02 November, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 12:50 pm
A member of the bomb disposal squad and a police officer survey the crime scene after a blast in Mastung, Pakistan November 1, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A member of the bomb disposal squad and a police officer survey the crime scene after a blast in Mastung, Pakistan November 1, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

At least seven people including five school students were killed and 23 injured in a blast in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, a police official said.

"The target was a police van which was going to pickup a polio (vaccination) team," Senior Superintendent of Police Rehmatullah told Reuters. One police officer was also among the dead, while 23 other people and officers were injured.

The explosion came from an improvised device attached to a motorcycle parked near a school for girls in the town of Mastung, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack in a statement.

Pakistan is grappling with a surge in militant attacks in its northwest and a growing separatist insurgency in the south. On Tuesday, a policeman was killed in an attack on a health office that manages door-to-door polio vaccination campaigns.

The attacks have coincided with Pakistan's third nationwide polio campaign, which was launched on Monday amid a significant rise in cases of the viral disease. Although cases dropped in 2023 to six, from 20 in 2022, the prime minister's office says there are currently 41 active cases in Pakistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only countries where polio is endemic. Islamist militants have previously targeted polio teams, spreading false conspiracy theories that the vaccinations are part of a Western sterilisation program.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / polio vaccination / Pakistan terrorist attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

15h | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

18h | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

20h | Mode
PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The US has deployed additional troops and weapons to the Middle East to warn Iran

The US has deployed additional troops and weapons to the Middle East to warn Iran

8m | Videos
Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

21h | Videos
Can be valid in UAE for 2 more months without penalty

Can be valid in UAE for 2 more months without penalty

16h | Videos
China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

20h | Videos