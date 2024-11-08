Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens

World+Biz

Reuters
08 November, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 07:20 pm

Related News

Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens

The provincial capital Lahore has been engulfed in a thick, smoky haze this week

Reuters
08 November, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 07:20 pm
People work in a coriander field amid smog on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan on November 7, 2024. REUTERS
People work in a coriander field amid smog on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan on November 7, 2024. REUTERS

Pakistan's Punjab banned entry to many public spaces from Friday, including parks and zoos, as it sought to protect people from severe air pollution in parts of the eastern province.

The provincial capital Lahore has been engulfed in a thick, smoky haze this week and was consistently rated the world's most polluted city by Swiss group IQAir in its live rankings, prompting the closure of schools and work-from-home mandates.

The Punjab government's Friday order placed a "complete ban on public entry in all parks ... zoos, playgrounds, historical places, monuments, museums and joy/playlands" until 17 November in areas including Lahore.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Many parts of South Asia suffer severe pollution as temperatures drop each winter and cold, heavy air traps dust, emissions, and smoke from stubble burning - the illegal practice of burning crop waste to quickly clear fields.

Punjab last week blamed toxic air wafting in from neighbouring India - where air quality has also reached hazardous levels - for the particularly high pollution this year.

IQAir rated the Indian capital New Delhi the world's second most polluted city on Friday, with government data indicating that farm fires in the neighbouring farming states of Punjab and Haryana were among the major contributors.

To discourage the practice which has been lower this year, India's federal government doubled fines imposed on violators on Wednesday.

Farmers with less than two acres of land will now have to pay 5,000 rupees ($60) for violations. Those owning between two and five acres will pay 10,000 rupees and farmers with more than five acres will pay 30,000 rupees, the environment ministry said.

Top News / South Asia

Pakistan / air pollution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

11 spots within Old Dhaka&#039;s central jail were selected for the excavation. Photos: Courtesy

Dhaka’s buried past: Archaeological excavation unveils new history

35m | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

Man-machine symbiosis: Evolution of prosthetics from masking injuries to enhancing abilities

1h | Tech
Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1d | Panorama
Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

20m | Videos
Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

3h | Videos
How are the victims of the July-August movement?

How are the victims of the July-August movement?

4h | Videos
Kevin De Bruyne becomes EPL's highest-paid player

Kevin De Bruyne becomes EPL's highest-paid player

2h | Videos