After hours-long commotion, court cancels Imran Khan's warrants in Toshakhana case

Islamabad Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal on Saturday cancelled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's non-bailable warrants in the Toshakhana case after an hours-long commotion at the Islamabad Judicial Complex.

The hearing was postponed until 30 March by the court, which also instructed Khan to confirm his appearance and informed the parties involved that the next hearing would entertain arguments, reports Geo News.

Islamabad Chief Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal moved the hearing from the F-8 Court Complex to the Judiciary Complex in G-11 as a "one-time dispensation" in response to the PTI's claim that Khan's life is in danger and he requires security.

High security was implemented in the area before Khan arrived at Islamabad's Judiciary Complex to maintain law and order and prevent any unfortunate events, like what occurred last month.

But when PTI workers began hurling stones at police inside the walls of the Islamabad Court Complex, tear gas was released into the courtroom where Khan was scheduled to appear, creating a scene similar to the last time.

As a result, the district judge permitted PTI Chairman Imran Khan to return after marking his attendance outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex where the PTI chief is set to be indicted in the Toshakhana case.

Imran Khan complained that he was denied access to the court's grounds as soon as he and his motorcade arrived outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex, DAWN has reported, reports DAWN.com.

In an audio message released to the media, Imran said: "I am waiting outside the [judicial complex's] door for 15 minutes and am fully trying to enter but they've done teargas [shelling] and erected checkpoints and it seems they don't want that I reach here."

He emphasised that he was trying to enter the complex despite being outside of it.

Imran Khan's message from outside the Islamabad Court.

He is being stopped from entering the court, with barriers and tear gas. And he is trying his best to make sure he finds a way to honour his commitment. pic.twitter.com/czwokFgHVg— Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) March 18, 2023

"The situation as it is, the hearing and appearance cannot proceed that is why all those who have gathered here should disperse after marking attendance. There is no need for shelling or pelting [of stones], the hearing cannot be held today," ADSJ Zafar Iqbal said.

He added that once the PTI chief's signatures were received then it could be later discussed at what date to hold Imran's appearance again.

People inside the courtroom were facing difficulties due to the effects of the teargas and the windows were pelted by stones as well, adds DAWN.

The former prime minister was accompanied by a large number of party workers, but they were not permitted to precede him onto the court grounds because of security precautions.

The PTI leader was scheduled to appear before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal to attend proceedings on a complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for allegedly concealing details of gifts in his assets declarations.

Imran, who left his Lahore home a little after 8am and had warned in a video message that he was expecting an attempt to arrest him, had yet to reach the court, though the Islamabad Police tweeted that Imran's convoy was right in front of the Judicial Complex.

"Political workers are requested to clear the way so that Imran Khan can reach the court," the police said on Twitter.

It also claimed that political activists had "started pelting stones at the police" and "shelling" was also being carried out by them. A police picket was also allegedly set on fire.

Amid the situation, lawyer Intezar Panjotha informed the court that Imran's chief of staff Shibli Faraz was "manhandled" by Nausherwan's superintendent of police. Faraz was subsequently presented in court and released after the judge ordered the police to do so.