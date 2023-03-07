Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan

South Asia

Reuters
07 March, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 09:08 am

Related News

Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan

Reuters
07 March, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 09:08 am
Picture: Reuters
Picture: Reuters

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing attack in southwestern Pakistan that killed nine policemen on Monday, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

A suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into a police truck in in Sibbi, a city some 160 km (100 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

"ISIS claims suicide attack in Sibi, Balochistan," tweeted Rita Katz, director of the SITE Intel Group that tracks Islamist extremists.

Hospital officials said at least 7 policemen were wounded in the attack, the latest in a series targeting police personnel in Pakistan.

The recent attack comes as ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting the government for decades, accusing it of exploiting Balochistan's rich gas and mineral resources.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Islamic State

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

3h | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

1d | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

The secret to printing dollars

The secret to printing dollars

18h | TBS Stories
From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

17h | TBS Stories
RAKAB wants to solve the problem

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

21h | TBS Stories
At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters