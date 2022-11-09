India's PM Modi unveils logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency

South Asia

Hindustan Times
09 November, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 11:20 am

Related News

India's PM Modi unveils logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency

India will assume presidency of the grouping of the world’s 20 largest economies on 1 December, following the G20 Summit hosted by Indonesia in Bali during 15-16 November .

Hindustan Times
09 November, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 11:20 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled India's logo, theme and website for its presidency of the G20, which reflects the country's message and overarching priorities to the world. The G20 logo, created with the four colours of India's national flag, comprises of earth sitting atop a lotus. The seven petals in the logo signify the seven seas and the coming together of seven continents at G20 India 2023. The earth reflects India's pro-planet approach to life and from this, it derives the theme of G20 India 2023 – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future.

Addressing the event via video conference, Prime Minister Modi said he was glad that thousands of people shared their ideas and suggestions for G20 logo and theme.

"India's G20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos in the world. The world is going through the aftereffects of disruptive once-in-a-century pandemic, conflicts and lot of economic uncertainty," he said. "The symbol of lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in these times. No matter how adverse the circumstances, the lotus still blooms."

"In Indian culture, both the goddesses of knowledge and prosperity are seated on a lotus. This is what the world needs the most today. Shared knowledge that helps us overcome our circumstances and shared prosperity that reaches the last person at the last mile. This is why the earth is place on lotus too. The seven petals on the lotus in the logo are also significant. It represent the seven continents. Seven is also the number of notes in the universal language of music. In music, when the seven notes come together, they create perfect harmony," PM Modi added.

India will be taking over as president of the G20 next month in a "significant step" in the evolution of the country's foreign policy with the vision of the prime minister to "undertake leadership roles on the global stage", the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

"The G20 presidency offers a unique opportunity for India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. The logo, theme, and website of our G20 presidency would reflect India's message and overarching priorities to the world," the ministry said.

During the course of its G20 Presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India.

Top News / World+Biz

G20 / G20 summit / India / G-20 summit in India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

International vintage car rally enters Bangladesh

4h | Wheels
Imran Khan may be working the crowds to a frenzy, but that is little guarantee that he can have the ground shift for the soldiers. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: An angry Imran Khan, a rattled army

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Twitter layoffs will shrink free speech around the world

3h | Panorama
If you drive an MX-5, you will know exactly what makes it the most popular roadstar in the world. Photo: Akif Hamid

Mazda Miata MX-5 RF: Why Miata is always the answer

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How football world cup started

How football world cup started

1h | Videos
Key factors in NZ vs Pak 1st semi-final match

Key factors in NZ vs Pak 1st semi-final match

5h | Videos
ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

19h | Videos
Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

4
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

5
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?