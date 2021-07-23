India's foreign secretary Shringla to begin 2-day UK visit, roadmap 2030 on agenda

India's foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is set to embark on a two-day visit to the United Kingdom (UK) on Friday to further India's bilateral ties with the nation as per Roadmap 2030, a 10-year diplomatic coordination strategy between New Delhi and London, the Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) said. According to an official release, the foreign secretary will discuss a host of issues with his counterparts in the UK, including the implementation of the said roadmap and the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

"During the visit, the foreign secretary will meet with his counterparts and conduct a detailed review of bilateral relations with particular focus on the implementation of the 2030 Roadmap," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing on Thursday.

Roadmap 2030 for India-UK future relations was launched during the virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his English counterpart Boris Johnson in May. The partnership agreement envisions "revitalised and dynamic connections" over the next decade between the two countries in the spheres of trade, investment, technology, climate action, and health. Moreover, the plan aims to boost India-UK defence and security cooperation in the Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific regions.

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will be conducting a detailed review of the bilateral ties between India and the UK with a focus on this 10-year roadmap, the external affairs ministry said. It is understood that the evolving situation in Afghanistan is also likely to figure in Shringla's engagements in London.

"He will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest," MEA spokesperson Bagchi said while speaking of Shringla's upcoming visit to the UK.

India and the UK recently conducted a joint drill for over three days in the Bay of Bengal as part of efforts to enhance interoperability and naval cooperation. Britain's largest warship, the 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, and its strike task group conducted complex maritime exercises with the Indian Navy as part of the country's moves to enhance its profile in the Indo-Pacific and to foster defence ties with nations across the region.