India vows action if cough syrup proved to be behind Gambia deaths

South Asia

Reuters
06 October, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 08:04 pm

Related News

India vows action if cough syrup proved to be behind Gambia deaths

Reuters
06 October, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 08:04 pm
The four medicines are cough and cold syrups produced in India, said the WHO statement.(Picture courtesy: Shutterstock)
The four medicines are cough and cold syrups produced in India, said the WHO statement.(Picture courtesy: Shutterstock)

Summary

  • Cough syrup made by India's Maiden Pharma linked to 66 deaths
  • Maiden says trying to find out from Gambia buyer what happened
  • Maiden says not selling any product in India currently
  • India health ministry seeks details from WHO
  • India health ministry vows to take "all required steps"

India is testing samples of cough syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals after the World Health Organization said its products were linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia, a government official said on Thursday.

The deaths of 66 children in the West African country is a blow to India's image as a "pharmacy of the world" that supplies medicines to all continents, especially Africa. The cough syrup was made by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals, the WHO said.

Gambia urgently recalls India-made cough syrups blamed for 66 child deaths

"Samples have been sent to a central pharmaceutical laboratory for testing," Anil Vij, the health minister of Haryana state where Maiden has its factories, told reporters. "Strict action will be taken if anything is found wrong."

The federal health ministry would take all "required steps" in the matter, two officials said, adding that India was awaiting a report establishing "causal relation to death with the medical products in question" from the WHO.

Naresh Kumar Goyal, a Maiden director, told Reuters it heard about the deaths only on Thursday morning and were trying to find out details.

"We are trying to find out the situation because it cropped up only today," he said by phone. "We are trying to find out with the buyer and all that what has happened exactly. We are not selling anything in India."

He declined to speak further.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Wednesday that the U.N. agency was investigating the deaths from acute kidney injuries with India's drug regulator and the drug maker.

The agency informed the Drugs Controller General of India of the deaths late last month after which the regulator launched an investigation with state authorities, in tandem with the WHO, the two India health ministry sources said.

The ministry has not issued a statement.

The WHO said laboratory analysis of Maiden cough syrup had confirmed "unacceptable" amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury.

Maiden, which launched its operations in November 1990, manufactured and exported the syrup only to Gambia, the Indian ministry sources said. Maiden says on its website it has two manufacturing plants, in Kundli and Panipat, both near New Delhi in Haryana, and has recently set up another one.

It has an annual production capacity of 2.2 million syrup bottles, 600 million capsules, 18 million injections, 300,000 ointment tubes and 1.2 billion tablets.

Maiden says on its website it sells its products at home and exports to countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America, though Goyal said they were not currently selling in India.

The two health ministry sources said that importing countries typically test such products before allowing their use.

The WHO said the Maiden products - Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup - may have been distributed elsewhere through informal markets but it had only been identified in Gambia.

World+Biz

India-made cough syrups / cough syrup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

7h | Pursuit
Graphic: TBS

Chardike.com: A Korean products platform from a Bangladeshi immersed in Korean culture

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The ills of our banking system

11h | Panorama
Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Investing in capital market and mutual funds in Bangladesh

Investing in capital market and mutual funds in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

1d | Videos
Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

1d | Videos
Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code