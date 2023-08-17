Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups

FILE PHOTO: A cough medication is poured in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Illustration/File Photo

Uzbekistan began a trial on Friday over the deaths last year of 65 children linked to contaminated cough syrups, announcing for the first time a much higher death toll than before.

The Central Asian nation had previously reported only 20 deaths linked to the medicines, which were produced by India's Marion Biotech.

Among the 21 defendants - 20 of whom are Uzbeks and one is Indian - are former senior officials who were in charge of licensing imported medicines and executives of a private company that imported and distributed them, Uzbekistan's Supreme Court said in statement.

Charges against them include tax evasion, sale of substandard or counterfeit medicines, abuse of office, negligence, forgery, and bribery.

The Indian regulator has canceled the manufacturing license of Marion Biotech, which had exported the syrups to Uzbekistan, and arrested some of its employees.

In December, a legal representative of Marion Biotech said the company regretted the deaths.