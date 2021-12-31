India to export kinnows via train to Bangladesh

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Kinnows from Rajasthan's world-famous orchards of Sriganganagar district will now be sold to Bangladesh via a special train, and the first kinnow laden train laden will leave Sriganganagar on Thursday evening.

The special train will consist of 15 bogies carrying a shipment of 345 tonnes of kinnow, Ganganagar Railways Station Superintendent Dinesh Tyagi told PTI.

The train will stop at the bordering Bangaon station in West Bengal, from where the kinnows will be transported by trucks to the Mandis of Bangladesh.

Kinnow is a hybrid fruit of the lemon category and is grown in the Sriganganagar area of Rajasthan. It has a different identity in India and Bangladesh due to its brightness, colour and special taste. 

