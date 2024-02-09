Doval's visit part of Dhaka-Delhi high-level exchange: Indian ministry

India has said their National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's recent visit to Bangladesh was part of a high-level exchange of visits between the two neighbouring countries.

"Bangladesh, our close neighbour, underwent general elections recently. It is a routine matter for countries to exchange high-level visits, especially with a close neighbour. The visit of the national security adviser was in that context," said India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at a weekly briefing on Thursday.

Doval met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to her.

On 7 February, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud had a conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi.

Hasan, on a visit to India, also met with Doval.

The two countries talked about development partnership, defence and security, said the MEA spokesperson.

"We also talked about several other aspects of our engagement; economy, trade, people to people; and also, how both the countries can synergise their efforts as we move forward on Viksit Bharat 2047, and Bangladesh on their route of Smart Bangladesh 2041," he said.

Meanwhile, Hasan Mahmud met the Indian President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. He is scheduled to return to Dhaka after a meeting with India's commerce minister