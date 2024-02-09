Doval's visit part of Dhaka-Delhi high-level exchange: Indian ministry

Bangladesh

UNB
09 February, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 10:06 pm

Related News

Doval's visit part of Dhaka-Delhi high-level exchange: Indian ministry

Doval met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and he conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to her

UNB
09 February, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 10:06 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

India has said their National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's recent visit to Bangladesh was part of a high-level exchange of visits between the two neighbouring countries.

"Bangladesh, our close neighbour, underwent general elections recently. It is a routine matter for countries to exchange high-level visits, especially with a close neighbour. The visit of the national security adviser was in that context," said India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at a weekly briefing on Thursday.

Doval met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to her.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 7 February, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud had a conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi.

Hasan, on a visit to India, also met with Doval.

The two countries talked about development partnership, defence and security, said the MEA spokesperson.

"We also talked about several other aspects of our engagement; economy, trade, people to people; and also, how both the countries can synergise their efforts as we move forward on Viksit Bharat 2047, and Bangladesh on their route of Smart Bangladesh 2041," he said.

Meanwhile, Hasan Mahmud met the Indian President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. He is scheduled to return to Dhaka after a meeting with India's commerce minister

Top News

Bangladesh - India Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

8h | Mode
The ultimate goal is to create a full-fledged sports academy, which will ensure the permanent rehabilitation of street children. Photo: Courtesy

From the streets to the field: A sports academy that lets street children dream big

14h | Panorama
Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

1d | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

How cotton is made by recycling plastic bottles

How cotton is made by recycling plastic bottles

1h | Videos
Residents of the border are returning home with fear

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

23h | Videos
Trolleymen are on call 24 hours a day, as emergency staff

Trolleymen are on call 24 hours a day, as emergency staff

4h | Videos
Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

1d | Videos