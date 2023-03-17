India cenbank governor says banking system remains stable, resilient

Reuters
17 March, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 06:26 pm

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Photo: Collected
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Photo: Collected

India's banking system continues to be stable and resilient despite the shock waves from the global banking crisis, Shaktikanta Das, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said on Friday.

The central bank has been constantly engaging with banks and has nudged them to adopt robust risk management practices, conduct periodic stress tests and build sufficient capital buffers, Das said.

Bank stocks across the world have tumbled amid fears of a widespread banking crisis in United States and Europe.

