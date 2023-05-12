India's forex reserves rise for second week, hit over 11-month high

Global Economy

Reuters
12 May, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 06:23 pm

Related News

India's forex reserves rise for second week, hit over 11-month high

Reuters
12 May, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 06:23 pm
A man walks behind the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A man walks behind the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

India's foreign exchange reserves INFXR=ECI rose for a second consecutive week to hit an over 11-month high of $595.98 billion for the week ended 5 May, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

That is an increase of $7.2 billion from the previous week, the highest increase since 17 March. Reserves had risen by $4.5 billion in the week prior.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee INR=IN. Changes in forex reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported, citing economists, that India's forex reserves were at a comfortable level, benefiting from the RBI's persistent intervention and likelihood of less volatile revaluation changes.

For the week to which the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee had ended up slightly against the US dollar and traded in a range of 81.6500 to 81.9450.

For the current week, the rupee registered its worst week in eight, dragged down by a broader strength in the dollar index.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

reserve / India / Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

When passion pays off - Story of Nahar Agro

8h | Features
The Lifan K19 is a cruiser bike with a long wheelbase and styling cues borrowed from the iconic Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114. Photo: Sahil Ahsan

Lifan K-19: Is it the most dominant cruiser motorcycle?

10h | Wheels
Photo caption: Founded by Medina Ali (left), Dr Chashi team works with AI models and helps farmers, via their app, to detect diseases and insects, and much more. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dr Chashi: How using AI can strengthen our agro sector

10h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

1d | TBS Stories
Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

9h | TBS Health
Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

5h | TBS Insight
Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

1d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh