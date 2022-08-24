India c.bank lifts curbs on AmEx after compliance on data rules

South Asia

Reuters
24 August, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 09:24 pm

Related News

India c.bank lifts curbs on AmEx after compliance on data rules

Reuters
24 August, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 09:24 pm
A labourer adjusts his cap as he walks past the American Express branch in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
A labourer adjusts his cap as he walks past the American Express branch in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Summary

  • RBI lifts restrictions on onboarding of new customers
  • RBI says AmEx demonstrated satisfactory compliance
  • AmEx says decision after significant local investment by firm

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday lifted curbs imposed on American Express last year that had prevented it from taking on new customers in India, saying the US credit card giant had shown "satisfactory compliance" on data storage rules.

The RBI imposed the restrictions in April 2021 saying the company had not met data storage rules requiring foreign card networks to store domestic payments data only in India so the regulator can have "unfettered supervisory access".

"In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by American Express Banking Corp with the Reserve Bank of India circular on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed on onboarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect," the RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.

The RBI's 2018 directive on data storage had sparked an unsuccessful lobbying effort from the U.S. firms saying the rules would increase infrastructure costs, hit their global fraud detection platforms and affect planned investments in India.

AmEx, in an emailed response, said RBI's decision is the result of the company's significant local investments in technology, infrastructure, and resources.

"We welcome today's decision by the Reserve Bank of India, which enables the American Express Network to onboard new customers effective immediately," the statement said.

The move comes months after the RBI had lifted restrictions on Mastercard Inc over issuing debit and credit cards to new domestic customers due to similar compliance issues on data storage.

The regulator had also removed curbs on Diners Club International, owned by Discover Financial Services, last November.

AmEx's credit cards in India stood at nearly 1.4 million at the end of June, or just 1.7% of the total cards in circulation in the country, RBI data showed. Top Indian private lender HDFC Bank leads the market with 17.6 million cards.

World+Biz / Global Economy

India / India central Bank / AmEx

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

13h | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

1d | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

1d | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Best street foods in Dhaka: Part 1

Best street foods in Dhaka: Part 1

1h | Videos
How to know if you have the mental strength to succeed in business

How to know if you have the mental strength to succeed in business

2h | Videos
Process begins to import Russian fertiliser

Process begins to import Russian fertiliser

2h | Videos
Russia blames Ukraine for Dugina’s killing

Russia blames Ukraine for Dugina’s killing

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally