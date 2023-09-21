Imran Khan charged with criminal conspiracy over May 9 attacks

File Photo: Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, along with his supporters walks as he leaves the district High Court in Lahore, Pakistan February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan has been charged with 'criminal conspiracy' by the Punjab police in all 9 May cases registered in the province, including arson attacks on the residence of the Lahore corps commander.

50 cases had been registered under the anti-terrorism and other laws, reports Dawn.

According to reports, the Punjab police recently added offences "under sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 146 (rioting)" of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) into the FIRs.

On Wednesday, Lahore SSP (investigation) Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry revealed that the police have also added some offences/sections, including 34 and 120b of the PPC, to the 9 May cases.

Section 34 reads: "Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention. When a criminal act is done by several persons, in furtherance of the common intention of all, each such person is liable for that act in the same manner as if it were done by him alone."

Section 120b states: "Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death, imprisonment for life or rigorous imprisonment for a term of two years or upwards, shall, where no express provision is made in this Code for the punishment of such a conspiracy, be punished in the same manner as if he had abetted such offence."

According to the investigation by the Lahore police, the SSP said, apparently the evidence of inciting mutiny and planning vandalism on 9 May have been confirmed, says Dawn.

Dr. Choudhury also added that it does not matter whether Khan was physically present there or not as some evidence proved that he did incite the suspects to carry out violent attacks on sensitive installations of Pakistan Army.