Imran Khan charged with criminal conspiracy over May 9 attacks

South Asia

TBS Report
21 September, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 11:07 am

Related News

Imran Khan charged with criminal conspiracy over May 9 attacks

On Wednesday,  Lahore SSP (investigation) Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry revealed that the police have also added some offences/sections, including 34 and 120b of the PPC, to the 9 May cases

TBS Report
21 September, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 11:07 am
File Photo: Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, along with his supporters walks as he leaves the district High Court in Lahore, Pakistan February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
File Photo: Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, along with his supporters walks as he leaves the district High Court in Lahore, Pakistan February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan has been charged with 'criminal conspiracy' by the Punjab police in all 9 May cases registered in the province, including arson attacks on the residence of the Lahore corps commander.

50 cases had been registered under the anti-terrorism and other laws, reports Dawn.

According to reports, the Punjab police recently added offences "under sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 146 (rioting)" of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) into the FIRs.

On Wednesday,  Lahore SSP (investigation) Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry revealed that the police have also added some offences/sections, including 34 and 120b of the PPC, to the 9 May cases.

Section 34 reads: "Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention. When a criminal act is done by several persons, in furtherance of the common intention of all, each such person is liable for that act in the same manner as if it were done by him alone."

Section 120b states: "Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death, imprisonment for life or rigorous imprisonment for a term of two years or upwards, shall, where no express provision is made in this Code for the punishment of such a conspiracy, be punished in the same manner as if he had abetted such offence."

According to the investigation by the Lahore police, the SSP said, apparently the evidence of inciting mutiny and planning vandalism on 9 May have been confirmed, says Dawn.

Dr. Choudhury also added that  it does not matter whether Khan was physically present there or not as some evidence proved that he did incite the suspects to carry out violent attacks on sensitive installations of Pakistan Army.

 

 

Top News / World+Biz

Imran Khan / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mountain gorillas are vulnerable species, only found in the willderness. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Against all odds: My encounters with mountain gorillas in Rwanda

3h | Earth
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The quiet afterglow of Dhaka's overhead water tanks

8h | Panorama
Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bank deposits increased by Tk 74,000 crore in April-June

Bank deposits increased by Tk 74,000 crore in April-June

3h | TBS Economy
Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh: From Buckingham Palace to Gulshan

Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh: From Buckingham Palace to Gulshan

4h | TBS Stories
Iran's disabled painter Fatemeh finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo

Iran's disabled painter Fatemeh finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo

5h | TBS SPORTS
Why are Japanese women unwilling to have children?

Why are Japanese women unwilling to have children?

6h | TBS World