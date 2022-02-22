Ganga water sharing accord stood test of time: Shringla

South Asia

BSS
22 February, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 11:44 am

Related News

Ganga water sharing accord stood test of time: Shringla

BSS
22 February, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 11:44 am
Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardan Shringla
Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Photo: ANI via The Print

India and Bangladesh are now working on finalizing agreements for other rivers and exchanging best practices in the areas of river embankments and addressing salinity of rivers, said Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday.

"India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers which are part of our shared resources and responsibilities...The historic accord on Ganga water sharing has stood the test of time," he said during an interaction with the Bangladesh delegation at the 10th India-Bangladesh Friendship Dialogue in Shimla.

Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shariar Alam led the delegation, which also included, among others, Awami League Presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, MPs and political leaders, diplomats, academics and intellectuals.

Lauding the present economic growth in Bangladesh, Shringla said Bangladesh has emerged as a role model for strong socio-economic growth. "The growth of Bangladesh is not just in the interest of the people of Bangladesh, but equally, in the interest of the region and beyond".

Shringla stressed the importance of nurturing and upholding the spirit of the 1971 liberation war, especially at a time when radical and anti-liberation forces try to destabilize the region for their own interests.

About border management, he said effective management is key to facilitating economic linkages and people-to-people contact in both countries.

In this connection, he emphasized on working closely to strengthen border infrastructure to ensure smooth transit of goods and people while ensuring that illegal activities are kept under check.

The foreign secretary said the two way trade in the recent past has witnessed a quantum jump with exports from Bangladesh, for the first time, expected to cross USD two billion this year.

Regarding the connectivity issue, he said India and Bangladesh have made remarkable progress in enhancing connectivity through the use of their inland waterways.

"India remains committed to building the momentum of regional cooperation under the BIMSTEC Framework. It can be an important vehicle for enhancing economic cooperation, development and connectivity in the region. We are looking forward to the next BIMSTEC Summit," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Harsh Shringla / Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla / Harsh Vardhan Shringla / Ganga / water sharing / Water Sharing Deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

1h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

2h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

3h | Panorama
Chattogram Central Shaheed Minar is covered with flowers given by the people who came to pay homage to the great language martyrs in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

The cultural force behind language movement in Chattogram

18h | Amar Ekushey

More Videos from TBS

Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

19h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

19h | Videos
Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

19h | Videos
Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business