Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15

South Asia

Reuters
18 December, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 08:52 pm

Related News

Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15

The explosion occurred in a drain beneath a private bank near Paracha Chowk in Karachi's Shershah area

Reuters
18 December, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 08:52 pm
People are seen at the site of the blast in Karachi&#039;s Shershah area. — DawnNewsTV
People are seen at the site of the blast in Karachi's Shershah area. — DawnNewsTV

At least 15 people were killed and 16 others injured in an explosion on Saturday at a bank branch in Karachi's industrial area, police said.

A senior police officer said the blast at a branch of Habib Bank Limited, Pakistan's largest lender, could have been caused by a gas leak, Sarfaraz Nawaz also told reporters that the building appeared to have been constructed over a sewage drain.

"Our explosives teams are at work trying to ascertain the nature of the blast, but apparently the structure was constructed on a drain and gas could be a probable cause," he said.

In statement on Twitter, Habib Bank said an explosion had damaged its branch and caused casualties and injuries.

"Our sympathies are with the bereaved families," it added.

A petrol station located next to the bank within the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate and cars parked nearby were badly damaged. Television footage showed the bank's floor ripped apart, exposing twisted iron bars.

"So far 15 people have died and 16 were brought injured to hospital," Karachi's administrator Murtaza Wahab said in a tweet.

Another senior police officer, Sharjeel Kharal, told reporters it was not immediately clear how many were dead or injured in the explosion as the bank had a skeleton staff on Saturday.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Karachi explosion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

8h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

8h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

8h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

1d | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

1d | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

1d | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec