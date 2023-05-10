'An example of hypocrisy': Pak Army calls violence after Imran's arrest 'black chapter'

South Asia

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 08:12 pm

'An example of hypocrisy': Pak Army calls violence after Imran's arrest 'black chapter'

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 08:12 pm
A view of a house in cantonment area, which was set afire by supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest, in Lahore, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Aun Jaffery
A view of a house in cantonment area, which was set afire by supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest, in Lahore, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Aun Jaffery

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan stated on Wednesday that the 9th of May will be remembered as a "black chapter," referring to the protests "targeting army property and installations" that occurred following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan the previous day.

"We will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands," the media's military wing said in a statement issued today, reports DAWN.com.

The statement said that Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) "in line with the NAB statement and law". "Immediately after this arrest, attacks were perpetrated on the army's properties and installations while slogans anti-army slogans were raised."

The ISPR said that on the one hand, "these miscreants evoke the nation's emotions for achieving their limited and selfish objectives and on the other hand, they deceive people, continuing to highlight the army's importance".

"This is an example of hypocrisy," it stated.

Military media claimed that "this group wearing a political cloak" achieved what foes had not in 75 years, all "in the lust for power."

"The army showed patience and restraint and exercised extreme tolerance, not even caring about its reputation, in the larger interest of the country," it said.

"With this situation created under nefarious planning, a heinous attempt was made to make the army give an immediate reaction, which could be used for nefarious political purposes.

"The Army's mature response thwarted this conspiracy. We are well aware that behind it were orders, directives and complete pre-planning by some sinister party leadership," the statement added.

The ISPR said that it had identified the protests' organisers and political activists, and that they would be punished severely "as per the law and all these evil elements will now be responsible for the consequences."

"Any further attack on the army, including all law enforcement agencies, military and state installations and properties will be severely retaliated, the responsibility of which will be on this very group that wants to push Pakistan into a civil war and has expressed it multiple times.

"No one can be allowed to incite people and take the law into their hands," the army's media wing added.

The ISPR statement was released one day after paramilitary forces whisked away the PTI chief from the IHC building in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will keep him in custody for the next eight days.

Protests erupted across the country after Imran was taken into custody, with many people gathering in front of military cantonments, the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, and the Frontier Crops' administrative buildings. There was also a rise in the popularity of anti-military hashtags.

Pakistan Army / Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan

