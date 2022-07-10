CPC foreign department chief Liu arrives in Kathmandu on 4-day visit

TBS Report
10 July, 2022, 12:10 pm
10 July, 2022

Leading an eight-member delegation, Communist Party of China's (CPC) Foreign Department Chief Liu Jianchao arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday morning on a four-day visit.

Nepal Foreign Ministry officials welcomed him at the Tribhuvan International Airport. 

This is Liu's first visit to Nepal after his appointment as the Foreign Department Chief. 

The Chinese official will call on Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadka, CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' among the leaders and hold discussions.

The CPC Foreign Department Chief will be staying at Hotel Dwarika. 

This is another high-level visit from neighbouring country China after the visit of the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in March.

Liu's this visit has been seen as being significant for expanding the long-standing friendly relations between Nepal and China. 

He had held a virtual meeting with the top leadership of the ruling Nepali Congress and the Maoist Centre, the main opposition party CPN (UML) after his appointment in the Foreign Department.

