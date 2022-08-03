CAA rules soon after Covid precaution dose exercise in India, says Amit Shah 

TBS Report 
03 August, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 09:28 am

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that rules regarding CAA will be framed after the Covid-19 precaution dose vaccination exercise is over.

BJP leader from West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday urged Amit Shah to implement the citizenship law CAA at the earliest, reports The Hindu.

The framing of rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will pave the way for its implementation. 

Passed by the Indian parliament in December 2019, the Act is yet to be rolled out due to the absence of rules. 

The Indian government has cited the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic for not framing them so far.

Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal (WB) state assembly, told media after meeting Shah that he also handed him a list of nearly 100 Trinamool Congress leaders allegedly involved in the recruitment scam in which former minister of the state Partha Chatterjee has been arrested.

Seeking a wider probe to expose everyone involved in the scandal, Adhikari gave the home minister even letterheads of some TMC leaders, including MLAs, that were purportedly used for recommending certain names for jobs by allegedly taking bribes.

He tweeted after meeting Shah, "It's an honour for me to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 45 minutes at his office in the Indian parliament. I briefed him on how the WB government is completely mired in corrupt activities such as the teachers' recruitment scam, adds The Hindu.

Also requested him to implement CAA at the earliest." Adhikari told reporters that the issue of CAA, slammed by critics for its alleged anti-Muslim bias, implementation is very critical for West Bengal where a large number of people who can benefit from its provisions.

The CAA was passed by the Indian government on 11 December, 2019, and the Act was notified within 24 hours on 12 December. 

In May, while addressing a rally in West Bengal, Shah had said that the law would be implemented once the Covid pandemic ends.

There is a view that the government is treading cautiously on the matter after the Act drew saw protests in different parts of the country.

It seeks to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities of neighbouring countries, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who had come to India by 31 December, 2014.
 

