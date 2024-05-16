Law ministry to expand nat'l helpline service to provide free legal aid

BSS
16 May, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 06:20 pm

The citizens would be able to get free legal advice 24/7. People can dial the toll-free number 164300 from anywhere in the country and get legal advice, the ministry Spokesperson Dr Md Rezaul Karim said

BSS
16 May, 2024, 06:10 pm

Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs is going to expand the service of its National Helpline 164300 to accelerate its effort to provide free legal aid to the citizens.

Confirming the matter to BSS, the ministry Spokesperson Dr Md Rezaul Karim said National Legal Aid Services Organisation (NLASO) is going to appoint six officials to give legal advice, on contractual basis to run the national helpline call centre.

"After the appointment, citizens would be able to get free legal advice 24/7. People can dial the toll-free number 164300 from anywhere in the country and get legal advice," he said.

Karim further added that Law Minister Anisul Huq approved necessary documents in this regard on 15 May and asked NLASO director Mohammad Al Mamun to complete the appointment process very soon. The minister at the time reiterated his call to take legal aid service to people's doorstep to make it more successful.

Ministry sources said the job of the newly appointed officials would be- receive the phone calls, providing legal information, giving legal counseling, giving legal aid, providing primary information on filing cases, forwarding any complaint regarding legal aid service via supervisor to appropriate authorities, entering the data regarding caller name, address, problem and solution, among others.

The educational qualification for recruitment of legal counsel officers is - LLB (Honours) or equivalent degree from a recognized university with second class or equivalent in CGPA. Candidates with experience of working as advocates will be given preference in this regard.

